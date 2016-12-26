MET: Foggy conditions to continue in Qatar all week
Motorists may want to get an earlier start on the roads this week, as heavy fog is expected in the mornings over the next few days.
According to the Qatar Meteorology Department (MET), higher humidity levels at night combined with light winds are what’s making the foggy weather.
Yesterday’s foggy conditions caused low visibility on the roads, slowing down traffic considerably.
Today’s fog
The mist is already rolling through Qatar this morning as well:
As always, motorists navigating fog are asked to use their low beams and fog lights, not their high beams or hazards.
The latter are only intended for emergency stops, authorities have stressed.
What are you seeing out there today? Thoughts?
