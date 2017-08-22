MET: Dusty, rainy weather possible in Qatar until Thursday
Rare thundershowers and a possible sandstorm are in the forecast for Qatar this week, according to the local meteorology department.
Expect scattered clouds with a chance of rain through Thursday, the MET said.
It’s also possible that strong winds will cause blowing winds and decreased visibility this week, resulting in a dust storm.
In a statement, the MET attributed the weather to north and southeasterly winds that are saturated with water vapor.
Humidity
The end of summer is a transitional period for Qatar, and some wacky weather sometimes occurs.
Last year around this time for example, a sudden sandstorm caught many residents by surprise.
The good news is, August is usually the most humid month of the year in Qatar. The heat and moisture should start abating soon, in mid-September.
