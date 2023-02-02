McDonald’s Qatar certified as ‘Great Place to Work’ in 2022

The prestigious recognition follows a survey of over 1500 employees that revealed high levels of worker satisfaction and job fulfilment.

McDonald’s Qatar, fully owned and operated by Al Mana Restaurants & Food Company W.L.L. , has secured the renowned ‘Great Place to Work’ in 2022 certification following a data-led analysis of workplace and organisational culture, as part of a comprehensive survey involving more than 1,500 employees.

Conducted by Great Place to Work Middle East, the survey found McDonald’s Qatar employees ranked their company highly on several top indicators of employee satisfaction, which was above the market average.

These included support via training opportunities, resources, and recognition; a sense of pride in their job, team and company; and equity through a balanced treatment of all employees when it comes to rewards based on performance.

The Great Place to Work award, which recognises companies for creating high-trust and high-performance cultures, echoes the success of the various diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)-focused initiatives. McDonald’s Qatar has been strongly implementing DEI into its culture to cultivate a fulfilling work environment for employees across its network of 69 restaurants in the country.

“We are incredibly proud to have earned the Great Place to Work certification as an endorsement of our relentless efforts to consciously and responsibly elevate our workplace culture, guided by our core values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Mithqual Abu Nasser, General Manager of McDonald’s Qatar, said.

“As a people-oriented organisation, we have actively invested in creating opportunities and experiences for our McFamily members to grow within their roles, feel that they are highly valued and welcomed, and can contribute to making the great company culture that we all enjoy being a part of,” Abu Nasser added.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of Great Place to Work Middle East, commented: “Continuing our mission to recognise organisations that prioritise people-first culture in the region, we are thoroughly pleased to celebrate McDonald’s Qatar for the ways in which they integrate diversity, equity and inclusion in their workplace, propelling the personal and professional growth of their employees.

“With employees being the frontrunners of any business, there is nothing that reflects company culture more accurately than their feedback and we are delighted to see McDonald’s Qatar leading by example in this area by persistently adopting best practices to build a great work environment for their employees.”

To this end, the empowerment of women in the workforce and gender equality ranks highly on the management agenda for McDonald’s Qatar. As a champion of inclusion in Qatar’s food and beverage sector, the leading quick service restaurant has achieved a 43% female representation in its team to date – with five women in leadership roles – and has vowed to grow its female leadership to 50% in the near future.

“McDonald’s Qatar has a rich and demonstrable history of taking notable strides to promote diversity and inclusion within the company,” commented Isma Qureshi, HR Manager of McDonald’s Qatar.

“Dedicated initiatives in this area, for example, our Women’s Leadership Network which aims to elevate our workplace for females and create an equitable environment, or even our Women to Watch programme that honours our female talent and their achievements. These are just a few initiatives which have greatly contributed to feelings of representation and belonging within the workforce,” Qureshi added.

“Today, we are proud to be a 2,100-member-strong McFamily, with as many as 26 nationalities representing diverse backgrounds. This diversity has been a key driver for our growth and continues to inspire our employees to strive for excellence.”

Furthermore, McDonald’s Qatar has remained committed to serving up bright futures for all its employees by routinely engaging them in training and professional development prospects.

One such initiative comprises the Leading Great Restaurant Training Course, delivered by Hamburger University, which is required for crew members that aspire to hold ‘restaurant leader’ roles. Moreover, McDonald’s Qatar runs an annual Super Crew competition that uses a vigorous three-month process to distinguish and celebrate top-performing employees across its restaurant operations.

To encourage staff camaraderie, enhance employee engagement, and create feel-good moments for its McFamily members, in addition to its customers, McDonald’s Qatar marks a Happy Day every month uniting staff members over a celebration of milestones and successes.