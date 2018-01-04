Make the Most of New Year’s Weekend: Exciting Things To Do in Qatar During the Weekend (Jan.04-07)

It’s the first weekend of 2018, let’s begin it with enjoyment!

Trendy Thursdays at WAHM Lounge Presents Thomas Pasko

Date and Venue: 4 January 2018 to 5 January 2018 from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am onwards at WAHM Lounge.

Entry Fee: Free, contact 4453 5135 to make reservations.

A grand entry is a must for the first weekend of 2018. Begin the Thursday night of the year’s first weekend with freestyle dancing on the tunes of Thomas Pasko. To add up to the fun, resident DJs Eddie Ferrer & John Woods, too, will be jamming their exclusive DJ tunes at the WAHM Lounge.

Shop Qatar 2018: Head Back to the Festival of Offers!

Date and Venue: 7th January 2018 to 7th February 2018. The participating malls announced are, Doha Festival City, Lagoona mall, Tawar Mall, Esdan Mall, Mall of Qatar, Villagio, Gulf Mall, Dar Al- Salman Mall, City Centre, The Gate Mall, Alkhor Mall, Landmark and Hyatt Plaza.

Entry Fee: Free

The best union of shopping events is back in Qatar with amazing offers, events and deals. Apart from an amazing shopping experience of varied brands at discounted prices, there is a lot more you for you to make the visit enjoyable. To begin with, you can test your luck and see if you are among the 15 fortunate shoppers who win weekly passes to the festival. Along with, you also have the privileged opportunity of winning up to QAR 4 million in cash and car prizes. Just spending QAR 200 can fetch you a voucher for combined use at the multiple participating stores. Don’t miss your opportunity to shop and win!

Re-Connekt House Music at Crystal

Date and Venue: 5 January 2018 to 6 January 2018 from 09:00 pm to 02:00 am onwards at W Doha Hotel & Residences West Bay, Doha

Entry Fee: Paid, 50% off on sips from 9:00 pm-11:00 pm

Looking for a musical night with amazing tunes to dance on with your friends? Worry no more, Crystal presents you with best line up of House Music and sets the scene for an unforgettable affair by DJ Jared Mcculloch & Dj Grotask. Join the party this Friday night!

Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2018

Date and Venue: 2 January 2018 to 7 January 2018 from 10:00 am onwards at Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex

Entry Fee: 25 – 400QR, can be purchased online at www.bit.ly/QEOTickets

There is something for everyone and we mean it when we say it. Besides party animals, now even Tennis lovers have the opportunity to enjoy live matches of their favourite players. Qatar Tennis Federation is hosting Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2017, a part of the ATP World Tour 250 series.

You can witness some of the superstars like, Former World No.1 – Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, World No. 5 Dominic Thiem of Austria and Frenchman Jo-Welfried Tsonga World No. 15, dazzle as the best of tennis returns to Doha once again at the 2018 QatarExxonMobil Open.

This is certainly not an opportunity to be missed. This weekend watch your favourite tennis stars play live for you!

Baía dos Piratas at the Mall of Qatar

Date and Venue: 7 January 2018 to 20 January 2018 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Mall of Qatar

Entry Fee: Free, for more information contact

Ph: 974 4034 6000

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.mallofqatar.com.qa/english/home

We promise you a fun-filled evening with your loved one and a few pirates who escaped and are now hiding. The Mall of Qatar where the pirates are hiding is, a pirate paradise, where everything is perfect and includes lots of sun, treasures and relaxation. But an old pirate, Captain Smith, who works for the Queen is on a hunt. Go join Captain Smith in the adventurous hunt for the Pirates Bay crew.

Aspire Winter Festival

Date and Venue: 7 January 2018 to 20 January 2018 from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm at Aspire Park

Entry Fee: Free

Aspire Park is welcoming visitors with a lot of surprizes. Go indulge in the lush greenery with several sports activities and enjoy an amazing outing with your friends and family this weekend. Rent from a variety of sports equipment like cycle, paddle boat, remote controlled cars, and much more, from the Aspire tent and get on with the fun. Some of the major attractions of the winter festival are Cycling, Boating, Remote control Car racing which can be run on a custom-made track especially designed by Aspire Zone Foundation for remote-control car racing. Meanwhile, football lovers are given specialised training on wonderful pitches. A complete package of entertainment awaits you – what are you waiting for?

Cultural Events at Katara

Date and Venue: Ongoing at Katara Cultural Village. For more information visit: http://www.katara.net/en/whats-on

Entry Fee: Free

If you are looking for a relaxed outing this weekend, join the cultural events at Katara Cultural Village. Enjoy mesmerizing events like, ‘Fragrances from Bulgaria’, ‘Architecture inspired by Nature’, ‘Traditional Handicrafts Program’, ‘Katara Heritage Operetta’ and enrich your senses.