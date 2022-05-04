Locals rush to defend expats after attacks surface over crowds during Eid

Videos of crowds in several areas around the country during Eid have circulated on social media. They were perceived with two different views.

After a month of fasting and connecting with God during the holy month of Ramadan, residents in Qatar gather and celebrate Eid with their loved ones, some hundreds of kilometers away from their families.

Thousands of expats and migrant workers headed out this week to enjoy the three-day holiday after months of extensive work.

But for some, the celebration appeared to ‘threaten’ their safety.

On the first day of Eid, malls, including the newly-opened Place Vendome, were packed with hundreds of people, most of which were migrant workers. Videos of the crowds were shared online, but one comment stood out from the rest.

Screenshot of the tweet before the user deleted it.

Mohammed Hassan Al-Jefairi, a Qatari entrepreneur and an author, tweeted that he’s ‘frustrated’ that authorities allowed ‘that many’ migrant workers to enter malls during Eid as he feels unsafe for his family to be there sourrended by what he referred as ‘single and mostly uneducated men.’

In the same tweet, the user also called on authorities to organise groups to ensure ‘the safety of our families.’

Other people also echoed his sentiments, adding their own views about expats ‘occupying space’ in other sectors.

“We’re not talking about recreational facilities. We’re talking about the pressure on main services like health, education and others that are supposed to serve primarily Qataris and not residents,” a local user tweeted.

Within hours of the tweet, tens of social media users rushed to condemn the statements, stressing that everyone should be welcome to celebrate anywhere in the country.

“I am surprised by the criticism of some people regarding expats enjoying the nation’s facilities. They were not open to welcome one race over the other. It is not in our morals to belittle and not welcome others. How do you want to talk about development with such reactions?” another local tweeted, quoting the video and using #Everyone_is_welcome_in_Qatar hashtag.

استغرب من انتقادات بعض الأخوة على دخول واستمتاع الشعب والمقيمين بمرافق ومنشآت الدولة . فهي لم تفتح لإستقبال عرق دون عرق آخر . وليس من عاداتكم التقليل وعدم الترحيب . كيف لكم ان تريدون وتتحدثون عن التطور وهذه ردود افعالكم . #مرحبا_بالجميع_في_قطر_الجميع pic.twitter.com/wuLrJ8TqCP — علي بن ثامر 🇶🇦 \/ • (@alibinthamer) May 3, 2022

Al Kass presenter Khalid Jassem also defended expats and called on critics to let workers enjoy their off-days and avoid crowded locations if it bothered them.

“Workers have two days off. Let them forget, restore and be happy. If you can help with that, then may God do the same for you. If you don’t want to see them, they stay away from crowded places these two days and don’t disrespect them or slander them. Eid Mubarak,” his tweet, which had more than a thousand likes, read.

اجازة العمال كلها يومين ،

خلوهم يستانسون ويعيدون ويعينون خير ،

اذا في يدك تسعدهم .. اسعدهم الله يسعدك ،

واذا ماتحب تشوفهم .. ابعد عن اماكن تواجدهم هاليومين فقط .. وكف لسانك وشرك عنهم .

وعيدكم وعيدهم مبارك 🙏🏼 — خالد جاسم (@khalidjassem74) May 3, 2022

“Migrant workers don’t have annual leave, don’t have weekends off and don’t have any form of entertainment. On top of that, they work in the most difficult jobs. If you don’t like it, stay at home and don’t enslave people!” another user tweeted.

Poorly written or intentional?

After extensive social media backlash over the tweet, Al-Jefairi deleted his tweet and issued an apology, stating that it was worded poorly.

“I deleted the previous tweet for not being able to deliver my message correctly and I apologise for the misunderstanding,” the tweet said.

He later also explained that all workers are mentioned as long as the capacity is regulated, whether in malls, bathrooms, public places, children’s areas or women’s stores.

“Criticism is the duty every man in order preserve the entity of society, especially in the presence of a major imbalance in the demographic structure.”