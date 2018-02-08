LG To Soon Launch Artificial Intelligence (AI) Products In Qatar

‘LG ThinQ’, the new range of enabled Artificial Intelligence (AI) products will be soon launched by South Korean electronics giant LG this year.

Jae H Ahn, team leader and director, Brand Promotion Team, Global Marketing, LG declared at an event “LG Innofest 2018” in Cape Town, South Africa that the company will be soon launching a wide range of latest premium products in Qatar, Middle East and African countries by this year.

He further explained that the company will be launch LG OLED AI TV, which is to be launched in Qatar during the first half of this year, which will be followed by the LG Signature Refrigerator as well as the LG signature TwinWash washing machine later.

With ThinQ LG is looking forward to enhance its consumer base unfolding its commitment to provide best daily basis solutions for ease of life with AI enable products. Given the increasing complexity of daily cores and limited time AI enabled products will be a huge relief for the consumers.

Jae H Ahn further explained that products like washing machine will be intelligent enough to learn washing cycles and adjust washing as per the weather conditions.

Moreover AI enabled will work on the voice command for changing channels and various commanded information will also be displayed on the screen. Moreover the refrigerator will be able to identify food items and will display expire dates. Also will give recipe informations.

Another key highlights will be latest air conditioning solutions with the cutting-edge Inverter Technology which will become a must in Qatar. In comparison to the available air conditioners which have an automatic cut-off LG’s Inverter Technology will control rotation frequency to produce cooling more efficiently saving energy.

The ground-breaking in LG products have already created a large difference in energy consumption patterns in day to day life leading to more savings. The introduction of the AI enabled products promises added advantages for the consumers.