Lane closures ahead as Corniche revamp begins

Ashghal will partially close the Corniche in two stages this weekend for maintenance works.

Starting early Friday morning (Aug. 25) at 1am, traffic near the Post Office that is heading away from the Sheraton hotel toward the Ministry of Interior will be diverted.

Motorists will instead need to turn right onto Al Markhiya St. to get to Lekhwair Intersection, then U-turn to get back on the Corniche.

Once maintenance on that side of the road is done, Ashghal will close the slip roads that provide access to and from Al Markhiya St.

Motorists can instead turn onto Al Markhiya St. directly from the Post Office intersection.

Works will continue until Saturday evening.

Revamp of Corniches

Earlier this week, the public works authority announced plans to add public bathrooms, a car park and pedestrian paths on the Corniche.

It said works will span from the Museum of Islamic Art to West Bay.

Ashghal also plans to add the same amenities to Al Wakrah beach in early 2018.

But before that, it will conduct maintenance work on the Corniche in Al Khor at the end of this year.

