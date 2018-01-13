Kiptarus and Ramezani bag the winning titles at Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2018

The sixth Ooredoo Doha Marathon was organised to encourage people to run for noble causes concluded yesterday with Kenyan Chebii Collins Kiptarus and Rokhsareh Ramezani of England won the Full Marathon at the Ooredoo Doha Marathon.

The exciting event was organised by Qatar Airways, Sports Tourism Partner and Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA). It saw participation of more than 2400 people from all walks of life at Museum of Islamic Art (MIA)

The marathon was divided into various sections from half marathon, full marathon, 10k, 5K, 3K, and 1k depending upon the age and gender.

As reported by Qatar Tribune, the competition saw participation of as many as 20 elite men and women from US, UK, Germany, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Portugal with majorly local participants at the race which has lately become the signature of the event.

Some of the top participants that glittered at the event were Sir Mo Farah, winner of the Great Scottish Run in 2017 Chris Thompson, Germany’s marathon record holder Arne Gabius, Turkey’s two-time Olympian Bekir Karayel, Michael Shelley and the 2014 Commonwealth Games marathon champion, Gemma Steel.

The marathon resulted were though unexpected in relation to the number of top participants in the event. Farah, the top athlete has to draw back due the pressure from his management company PACE, hence the top competitor was out before the start of half marathon.

History repeated itself as the men’s winning title was again bagged by a Kenyan runner Chebii Collins Kiptarus. In contrast to women sections that saw winning titles from various countries with Rokhsareh Ramezani topping the list.