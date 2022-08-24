Khalifa International stadium, Ar Rayyan

  • World Cup Capacity: 40, 000
  • Located on the west side of Doha, about 10 kilometers from the city center and 18 kilometers from the Pearl
  • Since 1976, the Khalifa International Stadium has served as Qatar’s primary football venue. The stadium has been refurbished multiple times throughout the years, most recently for the 2006 Asian Games.
  • Design inspiration: designed  by Dar Al-Handasah, the most recognisable features of the arena were always its dual arches, sweeping across the skyline and acting as a magnet for football fans. These icons remain, but there is now a wide canopy stretching out below them, complementing the stadium’s cooling system to maintain a comfortable temperature for fans.
  • Transport: The stadium is reachable by metro. The newly opened Gold line station Sports City passes through central Doha.

Date Games it will host Time
21 Nov 2022England vs IR Iran16:00
23 Nov. 2022German vs Japan16:00
25 Nov. 2022Netherlands vs Ecuador19:00
27 Nov. 2022Croatia vs Canada19:00
29 Nov. 2022Ecuador vs. Senegal18:00
1 December 2022Japan vs Spain22:00
