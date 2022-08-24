Khalifa International stadium, Ar Rayyan

- World Cup Capacity: 40, 000
- Located on the west side of Doha, about 10 kilometers from the city center and 18 kilometers from the Pearl
- Since 1976, the Khalifa International Stadium has served as Qatar’s primary football venue. The stadium has been refurbished multiple times throughout the years, most recently for the 2006 Asian Games.
- Design inspiration: designed by Dar Al-Handasah, the most recognisable features of the arena were always its dual arches, sweeping across the skyline and acting as a magnet for football fans. These icons remain, but there is now a wide canopy stretching out below them, complementing the stadium’s cooling system to maintain a comfortable temperature for fans.
- Transport: The stadium is reachable by metro. The newly opened Gold line station Sports City passes through central Doha.
|Date
|Games it will host
|Time
|21 Nov 2022
|England vs IR Iran
|16:00
|23 Nov. 2022
|German vs Japan
|16:00
|25 Nov. 2022
|Netherlands vs Ecuador
|19:00
|27 Nov. 2022
|Croatia vs Canada
|19:00
|29 Nov. 2022
|Ecuador vs. Senegal
|18:00
|1 December 2022
|Japan vs Spain
|22:00