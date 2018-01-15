Katara Winter Festival Is All Set to Lure Its Visitors

The fifth edition of Katara Winter Festival is all set to offer wide array of fulfilled cultural and entertainment events. Cultural Village Foundation, the organisers have ensured amazing activities and events for the visitors for last four years and this year also they have boosted the excitement for the festival with the offerings.

The much awaited winter festival is to kick start on 18th January and conclude on 22nd January, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The five day event is organised in cooperation with a number of entities, centres, sectors and other organisations of Katara.

The fun filled festival will offer its visitors a wide array of entertaining events with European show, Traditional folklore shows, informative events and varied display of traditional antiques, on the scene.

Apart from the stated attractions, artists and art lovers will also get an opportunity to acquire experience spectacular view of art collections ranging from textiles, perfumes and unique artistic items offered for sale.

Children and adults who have love for gardening can make most of this spring season by attending the workshop on ‘winter planting’ for children organised by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment.

Visitors will also get an opportunity to witness the glory of nation to be displayed in form of collectables and equipment from all previous championships organised by Al-Galayel Championship.

There will also be a special exhibition and educational workshop with participation of Al-Gannas Association for young falconers and educational workshops for young falconers, as well as Al-Da’oo and Hudad Al-Suloqi at Katara’s Esplanade.

In addition to it, visitors will also get an opportunity to get information related to health and ailments with free medical check-ups conducted by Syrian American Medical Center, Al Hayat Medical Center, Bin Muftah Center, Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Centre, Value Medical Center and Boston Medical Care.

The festival also offer entertaining shows on the art of public speaking and classic poetry by Tamim Toast Master International Club.

On the side-lines of the festival, Bedaya Centre would be participating to promote business start-ups by spreading awareness about various projects and their benefits to people.

So be there with your friends and family to make the most of this winter festival 2018.