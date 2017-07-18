Katara traffic signal to be closed for six months

Commuters in and around the Katara Cultural Village and Pearl-Qatar area will see new diversions in place this week as work on the Lusail Expressway continues.

According to Ashghal, the traffic signal at the intersection of Legtaifiya and Lusail streets (also known as Katara signal) will be closed starting Wednesday for the next six months.

This means motorists will no longer will be able to turn left at Katara junction onto Legtaifiya St.

They are instead advised to go straight and make a u-turn after the South Canal Crossing Bridge. They can then turn right on Legtaifiya St.

For those heading to the Pearl from Legtaifiya St., Lagoona Mall or Lusail City, Ashghal advises using a new u-turn above the recently opened Onaiza tunnel. They can then continue onto Lusail St. to the Pearl.

Free-flowing traffic

In some ways, the new diversions will help facilitate better traffic flow.

For example, the temporary roundabout near the Diplomatic Club has been removed, as has the signal there.

This combined with the Onaiza interchange and a new flyover at Al Khaleej Al Gharbi should help facilitate free-flow traffic for motorists heading from the Pearl toward West Bay, Ashghal said.

Going toward West Bay

Meanwhile, those leaving Katara will no longer be able to go straight to Legtaifiya St. or left toward West Bay.

Instead, they will need turn right onto Lusail St. and make a u-turn after the South Canal Crossing Bridge.

They can then drive straight and either take the first right onto Legtaifiya St. or continue to West Bay.

Finally, the Legtaifiya Lagoon Residential Area can now only be accessed through Lusail City.

Signs will be up to advise of the modified road layouts, and the speed limit has been reduced to 50km/h for safety.

Lusail Expressway

The new diversions will allow Ashghal to open multiple tunnels on Lusail Expressway in the coming months.

Work on the QR3.5 billion project began in 2012, and the first phase opened in April.

When completed by early 2018, it will link Doha’s business district with the new city of Lusail through an extensive overhaul of the old Al Istiqlal Road.

The new 5.3km route will eventually have four lanes in each direction, with additional turn lanes and three multi-level intersections at the Pearl, Onaiza and Al Wahda.

