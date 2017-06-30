July in Qatar to start off hot, windy and humid
Qatar will continue to be very hot next month, with some added humidity thrown in for good measure, local forecasters have said.
According to the Qatar Meteorology Department (MET), the highest average temperatures of the year are seen in July, which begins on Saturday.
The MET added that a new weather front from India will cause the air to grow more moist as well.
But during the first week of July, that may be tempered a bit by the continuing AlBawarih winds.
Here to stay
Each year in Qatar, once the humidity sets in, it usually sticks around until at least the first week of September.
Meanwhile, temps are expected to remain in the mid- to high 40Cs for the foreseeable future.
That said, high humidity will make it feel hotter than that.
This is because the damp air makes it difficult for the human body to evaporate sweat, which is what usually cools us down.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.