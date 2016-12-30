Jan. 1, 2017 is a bank holiday in Qatar
Though Qatar does not officially recognize New Year’s as a holiday, most banks and other financial institutions will be closed on Sunday.
Bank employees however will still report to work to conduct the annual closing of accounts.
Additionally, the Qatar Stock Exchange will be closed, QNA reports.
Events
Authorities are not planning any big events tomorrow to mark the end of 2016, though several events are going on around town.
For those planning to stay home, Dubai should be live-streaming its fireworks show from Burj Khalifa (which will hopefully be less eventful than last year’s).
Note however that the UAE is one hour ahead of Doha, so be sure to tune in around 11pm Qatar time tomorrow night.
What are your plans for New Year’s eve? Thoughts?
