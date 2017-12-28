It’s the New Year Weekend. And there are so many exciting things to do
Souq Waqif Spring Festival
Date and Venue:31 December 2017 – 25 April 2018 from 10:00 am onwards at Souq Waqif.
Entry Fee: Free
The much-awaited Souq Waqif festival comes with an array of exciting events for all ages. Choose from more than 60 activities, including 30 amusement rides. It will be the longest-running festival in Souq Waqif. There will be Qatar’s largest outdoor trampoline park, 18-hole mini golf course, Ocean Ball Kids Play area, Kids’ Driving School, delightful food offerings, musical shows and vibrant parades. So welcome 2018 with your friends and family at this grand celebration.
Silent Disco on New Year Eve Party
Date and Venue:31 December 2017 to 1 January 2018 from 09:00 pm – 02:00 am at Doha Marriott Hotel, Doha, Qatar
Entry Fee: Early bird offer- 399QR, Regular entrance – 499QR VIP Table – for more details.
Contact for more details on
Phone: +974 4429 8888
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2032211463666405
Join the unique New Year party with a Silent Disco. Just groove non-stop with music of your own choice this New Year at Doha Marriott and have an unforgettable experience socialising in a new way.
Enjoy Live Performances by Tony Yayo and Chris Willis
Tony Yayo
Date and Venue:31 December 2017 to 1 January 2018 from 9:00 pm to 2:00 am at Crystal, W Doha Hotel & Residences, West Bay, Doha
Entry Fee: Paid. For more details contact
Phone: +974 4453 5135
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.wahmdoha.com
Tony Yayo will spark your New Year eve with amazing rap. The American rapper, hype man is a member of the hip hop group, G-Unit . You cannot afford to miss this one if you are fond of American rap.
Chris Willis
Date and Venue:31 December 2017 to 1 January 2018 from 8:00 pm to 2:00 am at Crystal, W Doha Hotel & Residences West Bay, and Doha
Entry Fee: Paid. For more details contact
Phone: +974 4453 5135
Email: [email protected]
Website: http://www.wahmdoha.com
Welcome the New Year by indulging in a musical night with Chris Willis, David Guetta & the best live drums, violin & saxophone performances.
The Backyard: Warm Up Party for NYE
Date and Venue: 29 December 2017 to 30 December 2017 from 7:00 pm to 2:00 am at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, Doha.
Entry Fee: Gents Qr100, including one drink and ladies free to enter until 8PM. After that Qr 65 including 1 drink. Note, entry only for people above 21 years of age. ID proof is required.
With the weekend drawing near, everyone is in celebration mode. So let’s enjoy the warm up celebrations with “Music Vending Machine” & DJ Shady, who will get you prepared for the NYE celebration on Sunday.
Sealine’s Dunes and Inland Sea Clean-Up
Date and Venue: 29 December 2017 from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm, Sealine
Entry Fee: Free
For participation and more details, contact:
Phone: 6643 6313
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.facebook.com/deapqatar/
You can fill the form here: https://goo.gl/forms/Ujm7ln5ahqyd5jzs1
There is no better way to begin New Year than making a resolution. If you have planned a cleanliness resolution for the next year, Doha Environmental Actions Project and Qatar Volunteers with Qatar International Adventures (QIA) gives you the opportunity to be a part of awareness and cleanliness drive at one of the most beautiful destinations, Sealine.
Be a part of the multicultural, multinational noble drive to restore the Natural Beauty of Sealine’s Dunes and Inland Sea Coastal Area. SUV transportation and expert drivers will help volunteers access the polluted, hard-to-reach areas of Sealine’s dunes and Inland Sea. Also, the volunteers will be invited for a celebration of their efforts, around a BBQ dinner at the QIA camp after the clean-up.
DJ Melody Kane – New Year’s Eve at Qube
Date and Venue: 31 December 2017 to 1 January 2018 from 7:00 pm to 2:00 am at Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha
Entry Fee: Tickets to be purchased on 31 December. Gents QR 130 (inclusive of one beverage) and , Ladies – free entry until 9pm. After 9pm – QR 50 (inclusive of one beverage)
For Ladies/Gents VIP Area(Upper level) – QR 160 (inclusive of one beverage)
Groove to the rocking mixes by DJ Melody from the U.K. this NYE. Join the Qube’s New Year bash to make your New Year memorable. Say a blasting goodbye to year 2017.
