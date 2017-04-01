It’s going to be 5C hotter than usual in Qatar today
Temperatures are expected to spike in Qatar over the next two days, reaching as high as 37C in some parts of the country, the local meteorology department (MET) has warned.
That’s 5C higher than the average temperature for Doha in April, the MET said.
The brief heat wave is due to southeasterly and southwesterly winds that will stick around today and tomorrow.
The hottest temps will be observed in Abu Samra, near the Saudi border. However, the coasts are expected to be cooler, thanks to the sea breeze.
For now, forecasters are saying it may get no higher than 33C (91F) in the capital today.
Have you noticed a temperature difference? Thoughts?
