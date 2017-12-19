It was a historical National Day celebrations this year

Research shows that feeling good about your country also makes you feel good about your own life. The Qatar National Day celebrations reflected that in style.

This year’s National Day was especially historical. It came amid the ongoing Gulf diplomatic crisis, which has left Qatar cut off from its Arab neighbours. It has been close to seven months now since Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed air, sea and land blockade on Qatar after accusing it of having connections with groups that have radical Islamist ideologies. Qatar has denied all such allegations.

Turbulent times significantly influence a country’s patriotic strength. The 2.5 million residents of Qatar, leaving their worries behind, exhibited confidence in the State and rallied around the flag. There were spirited demonstrations all over the country. Qatari citizens, as well as the expats, felt more than duty-bound to support their nation. Ahead of the National Day, Qatar inaugurated its tallest arched monument, Interchange 5/6 on Doha’s Lusail Expressway – reportedly named after the start date of the blockade on June 5.

They were all treated to an unforgettable series of shows.

Around 300 mini drones treated Qatar’s residents to a synchronised airshow. A show of strength through military parade along Doha’s corniche inspired fervent pride. Various cultural events took place across the country throughout the day followed by fireworks.

There were special programmes in six different venues all across the country for the expat community where thousands of students, families and Asian community members took part in cultural shows, music performances and other related activities. Indian, Sri Lankan, Nepalese and Bangladeshi community organisations presented a number of cultural shows and traditional performances.

The celebrations convey a deep message to the siege countries about the strength of Qatar and it was summed up quite succinctly by Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani: “This year’s slogan of ‘Promise of Prosperity and Glory’ is perfectly consistent with the feelings of the people of Qatar at this sensitive time, where they are filled with feelings of pride and are looking forward to prosperity despite the tough and illegal procedures taken by the siege countries.”

It is the people who ‘make’ a nation. As long as the Qataris, both local and expats, continue to have faith in the State, there’s not much to worry about.