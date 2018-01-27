Indian Community Celebrated Republic Day in Qatar

Indian expats which is one of the largest expat community, constituting more than 25% of the population, in Qatar celebrated 69th Republic Day at Indian Embassy with much patriotism and vigor. Indian ambassador to Qatar P Kumaran raised up the Tricolour Flag at the Embassy of India premises in Doha yesterday.

The ceremony was attended by large number of Indian expiates including professionals, families, schoolchildren, representatives of socio-cultural organisations as well as embassy officials.

The celebrations included National Anthem sung by school students and a special message by President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The message expressed that India’ nation building project is not limited to its own country but is to contribute to building a better world which is more composite and cohesive world, a world that is at peace with itself and at peace with nature.

His speech further expressed about the human resource capability of India that “A confident and forward-looking nation is built by confident and forward-looking young people. Over 60 percent of our fellow citizens are below the age of 35. It is in them that our hopes lie.”

“In 2020, our Republic will turn 70. In 2022, we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of our independence. These are special occasions and we must strive, in the manner of the leaders of our national movement and the framers of our Constitution, to build the edifice of a better India an India where each and every citizen will be able to realise his or her full potential. An India that will reach its deserved pedestal in the 21st century,” further quoted the ambassador.

With this further patriotic songs were presented by the school children in honour of their nation. Apart from the stated audience and performers the event was studded with President of Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) Milan Arun, President of Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) Devis Edakkalathur, as well as officials of Indian schools, prominent Indian community members and management committee members of ICC, ICBF, Indian Business Professionals Council and Kerala Business Forum.