Indian budget carrier IndiGo to launch direct flights to Doha

Indigo/Facebook

Starting next month, low-cost carrier Indigo will begin flying daily non-stop to two popular Indian cities from Doha.

The budget airline’s new routes to Delhi and Mumbai should give residents a new cheaper option when flying to the subcontinent.

According to Indigo’s website, Flight 6E 1701 will leave Delhi at 1:50am and arrive in Doha at 3:30 am. The carrier will return on Flight 6E 1702, which will leave Doha at 1:30pm and arrive in Delhi at 8pm.

Brian Candy/Flickr

Meanwhile, flight 6E 1708 will leave Mumbai at 11:20am and arrive in Doha at 12:30pm. Flight 6E1709 will make the return journey at 4:30am, arriving in Mumbai at 10:20am.

In a statement, Indigo’s president Aditya Ghosh said adding the Doha service is part of its growth strategy in the Middle East.

“Being an economic and cultural hub of Qatar, Doha attracts a lot of business and leisure tourists. IndiGo has established itself as a preferred carrier on India-Gulf routes. We are hopeful that this daily service would also prove equally popular with our flyers.”

Competitors

Indians comprise Qatar’s largest demographic group, numbering more than 650,000 people, or about a quarter of the population.

India is also a popular tourist destination for residents.

Currently, Jet Airways and Qatar Airways already fly directly to Delhi seven days a week. But fares on both carriers for a one-week trip to Delhi starting May 5 average around QR1,750.

Arian Zweggers/Flickr

Indigo conversely charges about QR1,000, though that price does not include amenities such as meal service or seat selection.

Competition is stiffer on the Mumbai route, which three airlines already fly direct to, including Jet, Qatar Airways and Air-India Express.

But once again, Indigo appears to have some of the lowest prices on offer (QR803 versus up to QR1,800).

According to local media reports, Indigo is planning to expand its Doha service to include more Indian cities in the future.

Are you excited about the new offering? Thoughts?