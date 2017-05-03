How to stay safe as it heats up in Qatar

Now that May is here, Qatar is really starting to feel the summer heat, with temperatures surging to 40C (104F) this week.

To avoid falling ill during the next few months, the Qatar Meteorology Department (MET) has tweeted several pieces of advice.

🔺 Temperatures expected to rise to late thirties/early forties °C over most areas during coming days. Plz follow attached safety tips.#Qatar pic.twitter.com/saRCcmlAMV — أرصاد قطر (@Qatar_Weather) May 2, 2017

They include:

Drinking plenty of fluids ;

plenty of ; Wearing lightweight , light-colored clothing to reflect the sunlight;

, light-colored to reflect the sunlight; Never leaving children unattended in a vehicle;

in a vehicle; Avoiding direct sunlight and outdoor activities when possible; and

and outdoor activities when possible; and Taking regular rest breaks in the shade while working outdoors.

Midday working ban far off

Despite the heat, it will still be another six long weeks before Qatar’s construction workers get a reprieve from the sun.

Each year, from June 15 to Aug. 31, local companies are required to implement a midday working ban for their outdoor employees.

According to the law, laborers can only work a maximum of five hours outdoors in the morning. They also cannot work in the sun between 11:30am and 3pm.

Firms who fail to comply can be shut for up to month by authorities.

It’s possible that Ramadan, which begins at the end of this month, will prompt employers to shorten days before mid-June.

Last year, many companies moved shifts to the nighttime hours during the fasting month.

But other companies have previously said they were waiting for the government’s rules to take effect first.

