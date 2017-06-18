HMC: No medicine shortage in Qatar

HMC/Facebook

Qatar has enough medicine and medical supplies despite the new import restrictions it faces, the state’s health provider has said.

There is “no risk on public health” because Hamad Medical Corp. (HMC) has months worth of supplies, its director of communications told QNA.

And officials are currently working to find new suppliers to replenish stocks, Ali Abdullah Al-Khater said.

He added that HMC will continue to provide health services to all patients, regardless of their nationality or country of origin.

Gulf crisis

Qatar is entering week two of a contentious dispute with its Gulf neighbors.

In early June, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE closed their borders to the country in an effort to force political change.

The move spurred local authorities to import food and materials from other nations, including Turkey and Iran.

Al Meera

The strategy has kept grocery stores full and construction going, and for most residents, life has continued normally.

However, many people are still trying to sort out Eid and summer holiday plans due to disrupted flight schedules.

And some residents who are planning to leave Qatar for good have complained of hardships in shipping their belongings out of the country.

Has the recent Gulf dispute affected you? Thoughts?