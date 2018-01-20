HMC And IAD Collaborate To Stimulate Health By Channelizing Power of Art.

Art is often referred as an important factor in stimulating creative energies leading to healthy mind and body. Considering it Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has collaborated with International Artists of Doha (IAD) launching a six-month program aimed at channelizing the power of art to improve the health and well-being of its residents at HMC’s Bayt Aman residential facility.

Bayt Aman has been providing a safe and restorative environment for expatriate workers who have completed medical treatment and are waiting to return home. The arrangement has been useful for the patients to fully recuperate and re-adjust to their normal routines so they are better able to return to living their everyday lives.

Since its inauguration in July 2016, numerous patients have benefitted from their stay at Bayt Aman. “We believe it is very important to help these patients recover fully so they can begin living a normal daily life before returning home,” explained Dr. Wafa Al Yazeedi, Chairperson of Qatar Rehabilitation Institute.

IAD and HMC began their formal activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December, 2017. In continuity, a series of events have also been organized with the slogan ‘Qatar Cares’ to conclude in May 2018. The artwork that will be created during these sessions though will be a part of Bayt Aman heritage, will be displayed for the residents. Further the project will conclude with a public exhibition in a renowned art gallery in December, observing the International Day of People with Disabilities 2018.

The initiative is lauded for its progress till now and attendees are participants are excited to witness the further developments.

Dr. Wafa Al Yazeedi expressed “I am excited about the benefits that this partnership with IAD can bring to our patients. We are committed to providing a calm and healing environment for our residents so that we can maximize their recovery potential before they return home,”

“IAD believes that art can have a real positive impact on the health and well-being of individuals and society. We hope that our partnership with HMC can bring positive energy to the residents of Bayt Aman and help them on their journey of recovery,” explained Mr. Willy Kempel, IAD Chairman and Ambassador of Austria to the State of Qatar.

Bayt Aman currently, can accommodate up to 12 guests at a time and is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a charge nurse and patient care attendants. However, such a facility if expanded will benefit more patients in their rehabilitation phase getting back the zeal to live a normal life.