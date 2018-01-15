HBKU To Host Enlightening Workshop On Sports Translation And Subtitling

Professionals of interpretation industry have an opportunity to enhance their skill- set with advanced insightful workshop organised by Translation and Interpretation Institute (TII), a part of College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

The initiative is part of ongoing translation education and interpretation development workshops which aim to facilitate one-of-a-kind instruction for advanced learning in the field of interpretation and translation industry.

As per Nabeel Rashid, the acting director of TII, the initiative aims to equip interpreters and professionals by preparing them for meeting future demands of the growing industry and the emerging markets.

The workshop is to be segregated in two sessions in January. One would be dedicated to ‘Audiovisual Translation: Subtitling’ and the other on the ‘Approaches to Translating Sports Documents’. The workshop sessions will be held at Liberal Arts and Sciences (LAS) building in Education City and will be conducted in both English and Arabic as primary medium of communication.

The first session on ‘Audiovisual Translation: Subtitling’ will take place from January 21st to 24th. The session will introduce professionals to the technique of intralingual and interlingual subtitling. Further the session will focus on specific formal and discursive features of subtitling, such as temporal and spatial constraints, timing, condensation, verbal and non-verbal cues, appropriate punctuation, positioning and segmentation.

The second session on ‘Approaches to Translating Sports Documents’, will take place from January 28 to 31. The session will focus on teaching participants techniques that are considered best practice among translators and editors in the sports sector. Moreover, attendees will also learn how to draft a sports translation revision report to further practice quality control in this field.

To learn more about the workshops and registration interested professionals may visit www.tii.qa/community.