HBKU and SC’ Commitment To Foster Behavioural Economics in Policy Process.

Behavioural Economics is the base of effective policy process including designing and implementation of policies. It serves as a core to effective planning for optimum utilisation at minimal risk. College of Law & Public Policy at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) finally are to design deliver an innovative new programme focused on law and behavioural economics in association with The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), Qatar’s 2022 FIFA World Cup organising body.

The program is developed by SC’s Qatar Behavioural Insights Unit (QBIU) and will be offered to final-year students in HBKU’s Juris Doctor Course, initially. The program aims at introducing students to behavioural science at the same time demonstrate how nudge theories can be practically applied. Further connecting them for successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and applying it for fulfilling Qatar National Vision 2030.

Apart from theoretical exposure the enrolled students will also get exposure to ground realities by field visit studies, which will be supported by QBIU members, who are coaching students to design, implement and analyse their projects. The total number of students enrolled in the course are 14. Currently they are being mentored and taught by Dr Fadi Makki, QBIU founder, and Professor Georgis Dimitropoulos from HBKU’s College of Law & Public Policy.

As per SC Secretary-General Hassan al Thawadi “This is a legacy initiative that will benefit HBKU students today and long after the last ball has been kicked in 2022,” said Thawadi.”By training them and giving them exposure to leading figures in the theory of behavioural sciences, real-life policy challenges and access to insights and tools, we are offering students something that no other university in the region can. The SC will also benefit from the programme as the bright young students who take the class will apply their tests and theories to the challenges we face on a daily basis and the challenges we expect to face when the tournament begins in less than five years’ time,”

Professor Clinton Francis, founding dean of HBKU’s College of Law and Public Policy, too expressed that “Law and behavioural public policy development in Qatar is readily harnessing the power of behavioural economics to address some of the most important challenges confronting the country and the region. Working at the juncture of law and public policy, the course focuses on the development of cutting-edge theory, and will enable students to explore new and exciting behavioural theories to see how they can be directly applied to Qatar and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

QBIU has a record of successfully implementing a range of experiments related to subjects such as workers’ welfare, legacy programme participation and healthy eating. Hopefully this programme will also be able to bring about the desired understanding for effective public policy process which may have a long lasting impact on the current changes required in the policies and the future ones in the pipeline.