Global trends and ‘cultural shifts’ pave way for increase in solo Qatari women travellers

Doha News spoke to solo Qatari female travellers to understand the recent increase in solo travel among women in the Gulf state and wider region.

An increasing number of women in Qatar are choosing to embark on solo journeys, and some say a “cultural shift” coupled with a growing global trend has helped facilitate the craze.

Solo female travellers from the Gulf state are opting for more upscale experiences, with London and Paris being the most popular destinations of choice.

They are experiencing a newfound sense of independence, according to experts, making solo traveling not so far from reach. Compared to past decades, the number of solo female travellers from Qatar has significantly risen.

“Tourism is definitely picking up and more people are travelling this year compared to last year, and this includes solo women travellers,” Suneth Peiris, supervisor for Sales & Ticketing at Ali Bin Ali International Travel & Tourism, told Qatar Tribune.

Since 1990, there has been a notable rise in female labour force participation. As of 2022, 60.5% of females make up the labour force in Qatar, as defined by the proportion of the population ages 15 and above that is economically active.

“We’re seeing more women in Doha going on solo trips, because they have disposable income and more spending power. Most of them are working professionals and they are financially independent. That encourages them to travel, also for luxury and shopping.”

Speaking to Doha News, women said their desire to travel alone is rooted in self care as well as self-discovery.

“Since I’ve turned 30. I found that prefer to travel solo as I get to experience the place, the people and myself a bit more,” Sara Mohammed, a Qatari national, told Doha News.

“I get to navigate through new cities and countries on my own pace.”

Global spike in female travel

As per the Solo Female Travel Trends Survey, acknowledged as the sole comprehensive global research on solo female travel statistics, trends, preferences, and behaviours, 53% women choose to travel solo not out of necessity but due to their own desire.

The primary motivations behind their solo journeys include seeking freedom and flexibility which comprises of 87% of women, escaping from daily routines and responsibilities, accounting for 83%, indulging in relaxation, self-care, and personal time taking up 79%, and embracing personal challenges making up 76%.

“I would say that I do get few comments about my freedom to travel especially as a Qatari women and I know that comes that aspect I am privileged when it comes to my family being lenient and I acknowledge that,” Sara told Doha News.

“Very often I get the comment of ‘don’t you get bored being alone’ but that it the beauty of solo travel. To get to spend time with yourself away from everything that is familiar,” the 30-year-old added.

The influence of social media

Women have become increasingly encouraged to pursue their passions, explore the world, and pursue self-discovery, Amina Fakhroo, a Qatari national, told Doha News. “This cultural shift has resulted in more women feeling empowered to embark on solo travel adventures.”

Recognising the trend, Qatar Airways recently suggested 12 destinations that are viewed as ideal for solo women travellers, citing welcoming locals, minimal language barriers, and a high likelihood of meeting like-minded travellers as some of the reasons behind these designations.

Places, like Singapore, Istanbul, Rwanda, Thailand, Namibia, Tokyo, Greece, Vietnam, Botswana, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Seychelles, are known for being friendly to solo travellers.

“The accessibility to information have made it easier for women to plan their solo trips. With the help of travel apps, online communities, and resources, women can research destinations, find accommodations, and connect with fellow travellers, enhancing their confidence and sense of security,” Amina said.

Social media has also had a major impact on motivating and empowering women to embark on solo journeys.

“Through platforms like Instagram, women can share their solo travel experiences, stories, and tips, creating a supportive community that motivates others to embark on their own journeys,” Amina told Doha News.

The power of social media was also pronounced through Sara’s story, who said watching other women experience the solo journey motivated her to follow in their footsteps.

“I think because more women started to document their travels and journeys it inspires so many to take that leap and get to that plane. I honestly was inspired by so many women online who used to post their travels.”

The growing trend of solo female travellers in Qatar is seen as a testament to the evolving mindset and empowerment of women in the region. However, legally, women below the age of 25 are required to obtain permission from a male guardian before travelling.

Many women, however, are not fortunate enough to have the privilege of enjoying the experiences that solo trips offer, as some families cite cultural restrictions as a dominant factor.

Once a woman is married, her guardianship shifts from her father to her husband. As per the Family Law, if she fails to seek her husband’s consent before working or traveling, she can be considered “disobedient,” Human Rights Watch reported.

Foreign national women living in Qatar also face some restrictions. Authorities send automatic text messages to visa sponsors – usually the husband or employer – when their dependents leave the country.

Women in society

Despite some conservative elements in society, Qatari women have made significant strides in education, politics and the workforce over the last decades, becoming role models for young women across the region and shattering stereotypes about the role of women in Arab societies.

In the Gulf peninsula, women have access to quality education and are encouraged to pursue their academic and professional goals. In fact, women in Qatar make up a significant portion of the country’s university students and have been making strides in traditionally male-dominated fields such as engineering and technology.

Women in Qatar have also made their in politics, with several high-ranking government positions held by women.

In 1991, Qatar became the second Gulf Cooperation Council state to grant women the right to vote and participate in its 29-member central municipal council elections. In 2018, Qatar appointed its first female ambassador to the United States, a historic milestone for the country.

Qatari women have also made their mark in the workforce. They are actively encouraged to pursue careers and are well-represented in many industries, including finance, healthcare, and education. Additionally, the country has implemented policies to support working mothers, such as maternity leave and flexible work arrangements.

In 2003, the country achieved another milestone by appointing its first female minister, and in 2017, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani appointed four women to the 45-member Shura council, which serves as an advisory legislative body.

In 2019, Qatar took further steps by establishing an inter-ministerial body tasked with proposing amendments to laws to align with its international obligations concerning women’s rights, among other important issues.