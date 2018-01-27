Fresh Fish Offered by Online Portals in Qatar

Fish lovers have been highly affected by the relocation of central fish market to Umm Salal making it difficult for them to get fresh quality fish.

Well they now have a reason to rejoice as they have a perfect alternative to it. A number of online portals understanding the marker demand have launched delivery services offering fresh meat and seafood in Qatar.

One of the latest such portal is Qfreshonline.com. It offers more than 40 varieties of fresh and saltwater fish which can be ordered on its website or through its app. The company is also planning to expand its offering by including meat, chicken and beef in the coming week along with vegetables in near future.

Explaining the process of sales cycle, one of the official at Qfresh, a venture owned by Abdulla Al Shahin and entrepreneur Sajeer PK, stated that “Qfresh has tied up with local fish vendors to deliver fresh seafood at competitive prices. We visit the vendors to check for quality and then tie up with them,”

He further explained that cash on delivery is available at Qfresh. They also refund the money in rare cases where the customer is not satisfied with the quality of deliverables.

Another online portal is Fish.qa, it is an ecommerce site that offers a variety of fresh seafood to your doorstep. The exclusive feature of the portal is that it has a rating system for sellers and provides classified information of website offering fish with shops from your locality listed according to their price.

The important part is that the stated websites offer free delivery to your doorstep covering Qatar at desired time.

Apart from the stated websites Getit.qa is another website that introduced fishes and meat to its list of online shopping recently.

With the upcoming online portals people can spend more quality time with their family than struggling to get your desired fish and meat at the malls and markets. People can simply order fresh quality, cleaned seafood and meat at their doorstep without any hassle.