Five things to do in Qatar this weekend (Sept. 27-30)

Osama Saeed/Flickr

The weather’s finally cooling down a bit (hooray) and there are lots of ways to enjoy yourself outdoors this weekend.

From Qatar’s first football festival to outdoor zumba to an aerobatic display, here are our picks of what’s on.

Football festival

Football fans can head down to Hotel Park beside the Sheraton this weekend to enjoy Qatar’s first LaLiga Festival.

LaLiga Festival

Billed as “a celebration of sports, food, entertainment and games,” the event, organized by Katara Hospitality and the Spanish Football League LaLiga, will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7.

The LaLiga fest includes Freestyle and 4×4 tournaments for fans (see here for details of how to enter), booths selling sports clothes and equipment and merchandise.

Foodies will also enjoy the opportunity to sample dishes from some of Doha’s finest hotels.

Entry is free, and the festival opens at 4pm from Sunday to Thursday, at 2pm on Friday and 10am on Saturday. It closes every night at 11pm.

Iranian art

The work of Iranian artist Morteza Atash-Panjeh will be on display at Katara daily until Sept. 30.

Katara

Atash-Panjeh specializes in Marquetry – creating designs and pictures out of wood.

Held in conjunction with the Iranian Embassy, the exhibition of 40 of his pieces will open from 8am – 8pm daily and it’s free to enter.

Aerial display

The world-renowned British Royal Air Force display team the Red Arrows will be flying high over the Corniche on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Ray Toh

The display will start at 4:30pm – and it’s likely to be very popular, so get there early to grab the best spot on the seafront.

The pilots last wowed crowds in Qatar with daring maneuvers and red, white and blue plumes of smoke in 2013.

Sun, sea, and… Zumba

If you love sunsets, sailing and getting fit, tour operator 365 adventures have got you covered.

365 Adventures

They’re organizing a Zumba cruise on Sept. 29 that includes a trip on a dhow, swimming in the sea, a sunset zumba session on Safliyah Island and a barbecue dinner, with karak.

The event costs QR165 per person, including dinner.

The cruise will set sail at 2pm on Friday and return to Doha at 7pm. There will be toilets and shower facilities onboard.

If you’d like to join, see here or send a Whatsapp message to Salman at 3339 3323 or Saif at 7008 6008.

Mangroves

If you like exercise but don’t fancy Zumba, there’s also kayaking with a side offering of African drumming.

Green Mangroves

As the weather gets cooler, kayaking experts Discover Arabia are taking groups out to explore a remote mangrove island this weekend.

All tours also include team-building games on the beach, African drumming and a barbecue set up under the stars.

The tours cost QR250 and take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this weekend.

To book, check out entalek.rezdy.com or call or WhatsApp Amine on 30233207.

