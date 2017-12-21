Exciting things to do in Qatar during the weekend (Dec.22-24)

Festive Eve Dinner at Olive Oil

Date and Venue: 24th December from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm at Olive Oil, City Centre Rotana, Doha

Entry Fee: QR 195 per person, with unlimited beverage package starting at QR 120 only.

Jazz up your festive evening with delicious buffet and great tunes from Doha Jazz band at the Olive Oil. Make your evening special and immensely enjoyable being a part of festive Christmas Eve celebrations with your friends and family.

Festive Story Time Session, Virgin Megastore

Date and Venue: 23rd December, 3:00 pm onwards at Virgin Megastore at the Villagio Mall

Entry Fee: Free

Looking for a distinctive experience? Virgin Megastore has organised one for you. Join them for a fun filled “Story Time Session” complemented with activities to win prizes and sweet delights from Columbus Café for friends and family. Story, fun performances and delicious delights will surely stimulate your imagination. Grab the opportunity and enjoy!

Gingerbread Men Workshop: Festive Season with your kids

Date and Venue: 22rd December, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Doha Marriott Hotel

Entry Fee: QR75 to decorate a gingerbread man.

Celebrations with Children make festivals all the more festive. Join your kids to make the most of it this festive season by participating in Artistic & Festive Gingerbread Men Workshop in Salsa Restaurant, Doha Marriott Hotel. Be with your kids and cherish the two hours of creativity, energy, festivity and brightness this Christmas Season.

Secret Santa Village in the Sealine

Date and Venue: 22rd December, 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm at Sealine (Inland Sea)

Entry Fee: Baby Seat – 100QR Child – 185QR Adult – 275QR

365 Adventures lures you again with its fun-filled adventurous Christmas theme at Sealine. Celebrate Christmas in the beautiful scenery of Sealine with exciting activities, such as one hour Dune Bashing, Camel riding , Camping at the Inland Sea, Sunset experience at the Inland Sea, Secret Santa gifts distribution, BBQ Dinner with Mediterranean appetizers, beverages, snacks, music and a lot more. Grab your seats now!

Powder and Damask Exhibition at Museum of Islamic Art

Date and Venue: Ongoing till 12th May 2018 from 09:00 am to 07:00 pm at Museum of Islamic Art

Entry Fee: Free

If you are looking for an off-beat experience this festive season, you may want to visit the Museum of Islamic Art to witness some of the most striking exhibitions. Power and damask is one such exhibition that displays collection of objects of Fadel Al Mansoori, such as edged weapons and firearms ranging from 17th to the 19th century, primarily produced in Turkey, Iran and India. It is an effort to highlight the importance of craftsmanship which reached unprecedented levels in these regions under the Ottoman, Safavid and Mughal empires.

Torba Farmers Market

Date and Venue: Ongoing. Every day from 08:30–10:30 am and 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm. Except Thursdays. Market is operational on Thursday from 9:00 am to 04:00 pm

Entry Fee: Free

If you are an agricultural enthusiast and love to eat healthy, organically-produced food, Torba Farmers Market is the place to be at. The market is a special platform for farmers to sell quality locally-produced fruits, vegetable and other food items and earn dignified livelihood by cutting the middle men role. Not just for purchasing grocery, this is also a great place to learn about various crops by interacting with the farmers directly. So collect rich, organic food items at reasonable prices this weekend and stay healthy!