Enjoy Fun Fair Extravaganza at Mall of Qatar

The spring season gets a new momentum at one of the most popular destination in Qatar. The Nation’s favorite destination, Mall of Qatar invites you to join exciting array of events at its Fun Fair extravaganza in collaboration with QSports. The activities has already started and will complement the entire spring season, concluding on 15th of April.

The joy events are to run every day until its conclusion in April facing AlRayyan Hotel Doha and accessible from East Gate 1, Mall of Qatar’s latest family fun event is offering unique entertainment to visitors of all ages!

The best part of the event is that it offering activities for almost all age groups. Visitors can fly high with the wind tunnel, where they can experience the thrill of freefall without stepping foot out of a plane, jump up with their kids at the trampoline park and compete with their friends at the outdoor paintball; so even the biggest of kids can have plenty of fun!

Stuart Elder, Mall of Qatar CEO expressed that “At Mall of Qatar, in 2018 we are continuing to excite and thrill our visitors every time they visit the mall! Creating truly affordable and immersive experiences and events is our forte and we know that our visitors are going to love our exhilarating Fun Fair. The next three months are going to be filled with fun and laughter from visitors of all different ages at Mall of Qatar,”

The one-of-a-kind event is being held every day at Mall of Qatar with opening timings including, Sunday to Wednesday 3pm to 10pm, Thursday 3pm to 11pm, Friday 2pm to 11pm and Saturday 1pm to 9pm. Visitors looking for a fun-filled day can enjoy a free entrance to the event where most activities start from QAR 20, excluding entrance to paintballing, which is QAR 90 and the wind tunnel QAR 195.

If you have been looking an escape from the regular routine but are not able to spare the desired time. The array of events may prove a great opportunity to feel trill and adventure that you want to experience. Explore fun activities with your friend and family at Mall of Qatar.