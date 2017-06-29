Empire State Building lights up in Qatar Airways colors

Qatar Airways/Flickr

An iconic New York skyscraper lit up in burgundy and white this week to mark Qatar Airways’ 10th anniversary of flying to the US.

In a statement, the national carrier said the Empire State Building display is part of a series of celebrations to mark the anniversary, including upcoming offers for travelers.

We’re taking to the skies tonight with lights in burgundy and white for @QatarAirways & its 10th Anniversary of flying to the United States. pic.twitter.com/liGiyk6ALV — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) June 27, 2017

CEO Akbar Al Baker said:

“We were honored to display our colors on one of the most iconic skyscrapers in the world, and the headquarters of our US and Americas Regional offices, the Empire State Building. We believe this is a true testament to our positive presence and fantastic support in the United States.”

Qatar Airways currently flies to 10 US cities and is planning to launch Las Vegas and San Francisco services soon.

Gulf dispute

The show of Qatari pride comes amid a Gulf dispute that US officials, among others, have been trying to mediate.

Many on social media, including members of Qatar’s ruling family, thanked the Empire State building for what they saw as a show of solidarity during difficult times.

When NYC celebrates your airline and your neighbours ban them from their airports … Thank you #NYC ❤️ https://t.co/OrhD2pdv0w — Al Mayassa Al Thani (@almayassahamad) June 28, 2017

This Burgundy color reflects our passion to achieve more and more .. Qatar deserves the best .. we are so thankful to Empire State 🇶🇦🇶🇦👏🏻👌🏻 — Yolo.Lama (@YoloLama7) June 28, 2017

This kind appreciation is highly considered from us 🇶🇦🇺🇸 — حمد القحطاني🇶🇦 (@hamdanqtr55500) June 28, 2017

But it remains unclear if the display had to do with support of Qatar or if it was a promotional effort by Qatar Airways.

The airline is owned by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, which last year bought an almost 10 percent stake in the company that owns the Empire State Building.

Thoughts?