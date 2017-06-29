Empire State Building lights up in Qatar Airways colors
An iconic New York skyscraper lit up in burgundy and white this week to mark Qatar Airways’ 10th anniversary of flying to the US.
In a statement, the national carrier said the Empire State Building display is part of a series of celebrations to mark the anniversary, including upcoming offers for travelers.
CEO Akbar Al Baker said:
“We were honored to display our colors on one of the most iconic skyscrapers in the world, and the headquarters of our US and Americas Regional offices, the Empire State Building. We believe this is a true testament to our positive presence and fantastic support in the United States.”
Qatar Airways currently flies to 10 US cities and is planning to launch Las Vegas and San Francisco services soon.
Gulf dispute
The show of Qatari pride comes amid a Gulf dispute that US officials, among others, have been trying to mediate.
Many on social media, including members of Qatar’s ruling family, thanked the Empire State building for what they saw as a show of solidarity during difficult times.
But it remains unclear if the display had to do with support of Qatar or if it was a promotional effort by Qatar Airways.
The airline is owned by Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, which last year bought an almost 10 percent stake in the company that owns the Empire State Building.
Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.