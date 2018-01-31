Emergency Certificates and tickets Issued To Indian Nationals

The recent monthly Open house address at the Indian embassy took on the urgent consular and labour issues of Indian nationals in Qatar.

As per the statement issued by Indian Embassy stated that the grievances notified were majorly related to delayed payment of wages, violations of contract in context to terms and conditions.

P Kumaran, Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Dr M Aleem, the third secretary (Labour and Community Welfare) and other concerned officials addressed all the notified complainants. They discussed their issues in detail and assured them that embassy will actively follow-up of their cases with the concerned authorities in Government of Qatar.

The meeting was attended by Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) officials Devis Edakulathur, president; Babu Rajan, vice-president; and Mahesh Gowda, general-secretary along with some other members of the ICBF management committee.

Including the recent open house, 13 Open Houses seassions have taken place since January 2017.A total of 83 complaints were received during these Open Houses from which 58 complaints have been resolved while 25 are still under active follow-up by the mission.

A team from embassy has also visited he Central Prison and Deportation Centre last week to enquire about the welfare of detainees from India. The current total of Indian nationals in the Central Prison and Deportation Centre is 168 and 137, respectively.

In the same direction in this month’ open house session embassy issued 72 Emergency Certificates to Indian nationals for their repatriation to India and 16 air tickets to needy Indian nationals for returning back to India.

The embassy had also organised five consular camps in the Salwa, Mesaieed, Al Khor, Dukhan-Zikreet and Al Shamal areas and rendered 154 consular services to Indian nationals, in this month.

Other major issues including supply of foodstuff, transport support, medical assistance and minor assistance to Indian workers in Qatar has been taken care by ICBF. 35 Indian workers have been relieved in January by continued efforts of ICBF.

However, there is still a need for a better coordination and support from the government of Qatar, to design a fast track mechanism for resolving the issues.