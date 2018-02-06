Doha To Experience Rich Auras at “Biryani Festival”

The much awaited “Biryani Festival” is all set to kick start on the 7th February in Doha. The festival will see the participation of 45 exhibitors at Hotel Park Sheraton.

The four day festival is organised by ‘Four and One’ from 5pm to 9pm daily. It will prove to be a paradise for foodies as there will be a convergence of skilled restaurateurs and chefs from all over the South Asian region.

Visitors can experience over 100 varieties of biryanis including, Mughlai, Lucknow gosht, Kashmiri vegetable, mussels, prawns, hara macchi, egg, harkmas (beef), Malabar chicken, Mattanjery chicken, Kayikka’s beef, Thalassery mutton, the traditional Afghani, Irani flavours and much more.

The festival will prove to be a delight for both, vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, given the various options lined up in the menus of exhibitors. It is a one-of-its-kind opportunity to experience the mouth-watering delights and presented in partnership with Talabat, Zomato, Urban Point and QTouch Media & Events

As per the statement given to The Peninsula by Omran Al Sherawi, partner of One and Four, “Hosting this event is part of our strategic plans of partnering with the Qatar Tourism Authority in maximizing the tourism potentials in Qatar.

With a sizeable number of expats from the sub-continent in Qatar, hosting this event will help in further boosting community integration and cultural appreciation. Aside from this, biryani has emerged to be a widely accepted food item by almost everybody, so it is natural that an event of this nature will help participants in familiarizing with the various varieties available.”

Four and One Group CEO, Fernando De Guama, expressed in a statement to The Peninsula, “Coming on the heels of the successful hosting of the Chocolate, Tea and Coffee Festival, the Biryani Festival is another way we are showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the residents of Qatar. The biryani dish reflects sophistication of the society and culture, which goes hand in hand with Qatar. This festival permits restaurateurs to be involved and help celebrate the wider range of their exotic dishes and flavours that originate from their homeland.”

“The number of Biryani varieties is mind-blowing. Nowadays, one can indulge in the savoured experience anywhere in Asia, including Burma, Iran, Iraq, India Indonesia, Malaysia, Middle East and Sri Lanka. In India alone, each city has its own brand of biryani. “The Biryani festival will be one of our success stories of the year as it involves a mass community participation and government partnerships. With over 45 exhibitors, our aim is to help boost the economy through business and tourism, but in a fun fare way”.

Asian expats are to experience the richness of a heritage delight that is associated with the royal Mughal cuisines. The use of exotic spices in various cooking forms was introduced by Mughals in India as an art that soon became a craze and still continues to be one, making biryani one of the most favoured food delicacies in the region.

Biryani, despite its origin, was able to create fans throughout the world with its strong taste, intense aromas and delicious varieties.

The side-lines of the festival will also give visitors an opportunity to interact with celebrity chefs. Also, the entry-free event will have game shows and kids activity, giving it a holistic family touch.

So be there with your friends and family this weekend to taste the authentic rich flavours of biryanis.