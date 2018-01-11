Doha Metro Rail Project Success is Largely Subject to Affordability

The progressive Doha Metro Rail Project is a planned rapid transit system in Doha to facilitate smooth commutation to people in Doha. The project was necessitated with the urge to modernize the commutation and at the same time deal with traffic related issues such as jams, accidents, pollution and undue delays.

As per the recent inspection conducted by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H. E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, on Tuesday at Economic Zone Station, the project has reached 73 percent of completion stage and is expected to approach the end by 2018 and will be complete in 2019, much before being fully operational in 2020.

As planned, Doha Metro is expected to have four lines. These four lines will intersect the country to provide maximum travel coverage.

The Red line will cover the costal part of the country while connecting the towns of Al Khor in the north and Mesaieed in the south via Lusail, West Bay, Msheireb and the New Doha International Airport (NDIA).

The green line would serve as an education line, follow Al Rayyan Road connecting Education City with the Heart of Doha. Furthermore, it would link to Umm Slal and the Industrial Area South.

The Gold line will serve as a historic line from East-West direction and connects the Airport City North via central Msheireb with Al Waab Street, Al Rayyan South and Salwa Road.

The Blue line would serve as City line that will connect the residential and commercial areas of West Bay and Airport City North along the main C-Ring Road.

The project, despite having various infrastructural challenges due to the GCC blockade, has achieved a considerable momentum. Given the success of Metro trains in countries around the globe, the project will mark a solution to a lot of major traffic problems while easing the excess flow of vehicles as the technology is extremely time saving.

However, we hope that the modern technology may not be expensive than the existing transportation structure. In the initial stages of project, Qatar Rail’s, Saal al Mohannadi, assured that the operational cost of the project will be recovered by renting out sites, services and advertisements, along with revenue from ticket sales. He assured that tickets will be affordable for everyone.

Hopefully, the case is still the same as most of the people who will prefer traveling by metros will be the ones looking forward to saving both time and money. Hence, the purpose of the project could only be realised keeping the affordability as a priority.