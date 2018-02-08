DIMDEX 2018 To Host More Than 80 Official Delegations

The prestigious sixth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2018) is scheduled to take place from the 12th to 14th March at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), under the patronage of Emir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

As per a recent declaration made by the organizing committee, this year’s exhibition will oversee participation from more than 30 countries and a number of new participating countries. The participants will be exhibiting their latest and advanced maritime defence technology.

The event will host more than 80 premier official delegation, which will add to the list of attendees including; VIP delegations, exhibitors and visitors.

This year will be special yet extremely crucial as the event is being organized for the first time after the diplomatic blockade of Qatar. The event will also act as the evaluation parameter of the overall impact made by the blockade on such associations. The value of the deals signed in the first edition is $31.95bn while the number of participating warships were 70.

Apart from deals, the event has turned out to be an important strategic platform for policy discussions around maritime security and defence.

Staff Brigadier (Sea) Al-Ansari said that: “This year, we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the MENA region’s leading international maritime defence exhibition and conference, as it continues to attract exhibitors and visitors from all over the globe.”

The world-class programme organized by Qatar Armed forces will offer the participants opportunity to grow and establish new partnerships with leading businesses and key procurement decision makers.

Qatar Armed Forces Head of International Cooperation Department and Director of MENC, Staff Brigadier (Sea) Tariq Khalid Al-Obaidly, announced this year’s MENC theme; “Building Capabilities in Challenging Environments through Visionary International Military Cooperation and Defence Engagement.”

The event will lead to enhancement of international military collaboration and exchange in the light of achieving regional, global peace and security by protecting borders and shores.

From the time of inception DIMDEX has been quite a successful platform for militaries of various countries. This year though, it will prove to be crucial in majorly determining the further trajectory of the event and associations.