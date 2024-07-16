Debut in Doha: Tunisia’s Taher Jaoui unveils first solo exhibit in Katara

The Tunisian artist has previously exhibited in galleries in Taiwan, China, Lebanon, South Africa and more



Taher Jaoui, the renowned Tunisian artist, has debuted his first solo exhibition in Doha, which becomes available to the public Tuesday.



Jaoui’s “Between the Edges” showcase at the Katara Art Center promises visitors a journey into his world on canvas – inspired by his flair for mathematics, graffiti art, African art and post-war abstract expressionism.

Despite having no formal art education, Jaoui draws from his computer science and engineering background, as seen in the abstract mathematical signs and formulas often incorporated into his compositions.

Jaoui compares his creative process to a “dance routine with a familiar partner,” according to his website, where spontaneous movements and layers of paint respond to each other until a harmonious balance is achieved.



This method involves layering pastels, oils and acrylics to construct a raw texture that captures the physical energy invested in each piece. For Jaoui, the creation process is a source of confidence and peace, with the finished work archiving the journey of achieving those feelings.

Prior to his latest showcase in Qatar, Jaoui’s creations have adorned the gallery walls of Galerie Ovo in Taiwan, Ez Gallery in China, LT Gallery in Lebanon, as well as hosting exhibits in America, South Africa, Germany and beyond.