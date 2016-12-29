Check out these amazing fog photos from Qatar
All photos by Ray Toh
For many in Qatar, the novelty of this week’s foggy weather may be starting to wear off, thanks to traffic jams and flight woes.
But photographer Ray Toh has a different take. On his Facebook page, he writes:
“This week is a special week for many, residents seeing extreme weather condition in Qatar turning Qatar into a mountainous heaven. Wasn’t this a great way to end 2016 and to welcome a more (unique) and amazing Qatar?”
However you feel about the weather, foggy conditions are expected to continue over the next few days in different parts of the country.
And forecasters said residents can expect to see scattered fog until at least Tuesday.
Thoughts?
