Chainsmokers’ Live Performance At Shop Qatar 2018, Doha

The countdown has begun. Chainsmokers are all set to perform at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre on Thursday, January 25 and the crowd filled with excitement.

The Grammy awarded band performance is expected to see a flood of more than 5000 fans. As per the statement released by The Social Studio (TSS) to ‘The Peninsula’ they “…are expecting up to 5,000 attendees. Tickets are selling out fast and with seven more days to go before the concert, our event will be sold out soon,”

The Chainsmokers’ concert is coming fuelled with unique and engaging experiences such as glow-in-the-dark face paint, a personalised engraving station, an Instagram-friendly Photo booth and food along with special offers in neighbouring hotels. Tickets can be booked at Virgin Megastore branches in Qatar and priced QR275 (General Admission), QR550 (Premium) and QR990 (VIP).

The Chainsmokers Middle East concert is one of the major attractions of the ongoing Shop Qatar’ International Week. The Electronic Dance Music Duo gained immense popularity and stardom with their 2014 track ‘#Selfie’ that topper twenty single in several countries. In 2015, the duo made another record by their featured track ‘Roses’ which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 driving towards their major achievement till now, Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down”. The other popular tracks that fetched them fame included ‘closer’, ‘collage’ and ‘Memories…Do Not Open’.

Their amazing tracks have lured the crowd making them one of the most viewed YouTube videos generating billions of views. With just their track ‘Closer’ fetching nearly two billion views since it was posted nearly six months ago.

The duo is equally excited to meet their fans waiting for them in Qatar at this show. As their expression to ‘The Peninsula’ they said “We are so pumped to come! This is actually a show we have been dying for. When we got the email about it, it was a no brainer,”

The event is organised to boost second in a series of performances organised by TSS and supported by Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) as part of its commitment towards supporting exchange of cultures and promoting tourism in the country.

Fans in Qatar cannot miss this wonderful opportunity, be there to experience an unforgettable musical performance by booking your tickets to the show.