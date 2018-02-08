Cancer Awareness Event Organised By HMC

Cancer, one of the most serious diseases, has received a tremendous development in context to both, prevention and cure. However, the fact that cancer is a taboo in the society still continues. People keep the ailment secretive as they are scared of how other people would react on it. There is a need to spread awareness about the prevention and cure of the disease to fight it.

In the same direction a cancer awareness event was organised by HMC’s National Center for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) with support from Qatar Cancer Society to mark World Cancer Day. The event focussed on spreading awareness about the disease and ways to prevent it by a healthy diet.

The event focussed on explaining that doctors 40% cancers are preventable through proper diet and vaccination and physical exercise. It stressed on importance of regular screenings to detect cancer at an early stage.

The event introduced and explained people the importance of getting vaccination for diseases like Hepatitis B and cervical cancer by getting vaccinated and maintaining a healthy diet. The event stressed that people must include fibrous rich foods and fruits and avoid junk food with high calories to avoid the risk of developing cancer.

Event encouraged people to go undergo screening of for especially breast and colon screening. The event focussed on explaining and imparting information about getting a routine check. It is advised that people aged 50 and above must undergo a screening of for colon cancer. The test of which can be done by stool test or colonoscopy for which various facilities are available in Qatar. This helps in early detection and removal of cancer cells.

As per Dr. Homsi of HMC’s Senior Consultant Physician, Consultant in Internal Medicine and Chairman of Medical Oncology and Haematology Department, Qatar has developed capabilities to cure all stages of cancer. Today there are new treatments available in Qatar that can cure advanced stages of cancer even if it has spread to other parts of the body.

Apart from promoting healthy diet, vaccination, physical exercise the event imparted contact information for getting appointment for routine tests. People above the age of 50 years above and females above 40 years can contact â‚¬01112′ for bowel and breast screenings respectively. Women below the age of 40 years may visit Well Woman clinics at their respective health centres for screening of breast cancer.