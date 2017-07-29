Blockading nations to meet in Bahrain today to discuss Qatar

Wikimedia Commons

A group of Arab countries that are boycotting Qatar will convene in Bahrain today to discuss strategy.

It’s been almost two months since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt closed their borders to Qatar for political reasons.

In Manama, the quartet will discuss how to get Qatar to comply with their demands, which “include stopping interference in their internal affairs,” Egypt’s foreign ministry reportedly said.

So far, Qatari authorities have not agreed to fall into line with the boycotting countries’ foreign policy.

No dialogue yet

The meeting comes just as Saudi’s king leaves on “private vacation,” according to the nation’s state news agency.

It also follows a speech by Qatar’s Emir a week ago. Sheikh Tamim said Doha would be open to talks, but only if they didn’t compromise his country’s sovereignty.

QNA

Other Qatari officials have since said that no dialogue can take place unless the de facto siege is lifted.

But officials from boycotting countries have fired back by saying that it may be time to “have to go on without Qatar,” implying that it could oust the nation from the GCC.

The Manama meeting is expected to begin today and end tomorrow.

Thoughts?