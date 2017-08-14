Barshim takes home the gold for Qatar at the IAAF World Championships
High-jumping hero Mutaz Barshim clinched a gold medal for Qatar this week at the 2017 World Athletics Championships.
The 26-year-old Qatari athlete cleared 2.35m to win the finals in London last night.
He beat Russian Danil Lysenko, who took the silver for jumping 2.32m, while Syrian Eddin Ghazal won the bronze with a jump of 2.29m.
However, Barshim was unable to surpass his own record of 2.43m, which he set in 2014 during the World Indoor Athletics Championships.
That jump is the second highest on record, just behind Cuban Javier Sotomayor’s 2.45m.
According to Reuters, Barshim said:
“My first big world championships gold and I was so determined to win it. I was expecting it tonight so I am glad I managed to fulfill my target.
Let’s say, I was recovering last year. I did not want to put too much pressure on myself, but now I am back in shape and feel I can go even higher. I do not want to retire one day with the feeling that there is still something left.”
Blockbuster year
It’s been a great year for Barshim, who has won all seven competitions he’s participated in over the past eight months.
Barshim also took home Qatar’s first silver Olympic medal in Rio last August.
The athlete will attempt to break his own record when Qatar hosts the next World Championships in two years’ time.
