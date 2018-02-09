Australian Festival Celebrated At Lulu Outlets in Qatar

Lulu Group in cooperation with Australian Embassy has launched the Australian Festival for the first time, at its outlets in Qatar. The ongoing Australian Festival is launched at Lulu Hypermarket — Al Messila on 5th February and will extend till 12th February.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the officials from the Australian Embassy, Yara Elsergany and Lamees Shaat, members of Qatar, Australia and New Zealand Business Association (QANZBA), Mohamed Althaf, Director of Lulu Group International and many other dignitaries.

As per the inaugural speech of Dr. Axel Wabenhorst, Lulu group has put in great efforts at the festival to highlight and promote various products at the Festival. Also, he expressed that the supporting point of sale materials utilized in-store was highly impressive indicating that beef and lamb are the most imported food items in Qatar from Australia.

The inaugural was also attended by children of King’s College Doha and (the Nord Anglia) Compass School Doha, with an amazing song from Australia performed by children of King’s College Doha.

Live cooking sessions by a Culinary Chef from Meat Livestock Association (Australia) became one of the major attractions at the outlet.

The festival introduced people to major product lines that are directly being imported from Australia regularly for a long time. Categories that are imported include fresh meat, cheese, olives, free-range eggs, muesli bars, bread, varieties of milk and milk products, organic baby foods, sauce, cake mix, honey, fresh and frozen fruits & vegetables etc.

Moreover, the festival also offered specialities and delicacies such as Aussie burgers and other popular Australian dishes at the Hot-food counters.

Despite the presence of Australian products at Lulu stores for a long time, this promotional campaign is expected to lead the promotion of a wider range of Australian products further increasing the sales stimulating the demand and imports.

Qatar has an Australian expatriate population of nearly 3,300 citizens working in high-ranking positions, constituting 0.21 percent of the total population. This festival gives them a great opportunity to enjoy authentic Australian delicacies.