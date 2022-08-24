Al-Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

- World Cup 2022 capacity: 40,000
- Located 25km south of central Doha
- Design inspiration: designed by British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. Located near the former fishing town of Wakrah, draws inspiration from the dhow boats which dot Qatar’s waters, and the pearls which were integral to its economy. The symmetrical roof composed of three shells is the standout feature.
- Accessibility: The stadium lies about 5 kilometers east from the central Souq and coast in Al Wakrah. Shuttle services will run to/ from Al Wakra Metro Station (Red line). Stadium Express Buses will operate between dedicated Stadium Express Bus Hubs. Car parking is located close to the stadium. Accessible parking options will be available. Taxi and shared ride drop-off and pick-up is close to the stadium.
- The stadium is eligible to host World Cup matches up to the quarter-final:
|Date
|Games it will host
|Time
|22 Nov 2022
|France vs Australia
|22:00
|24 Nov. 2022
|Switzerland vs Cameron
|13:00
|26 Nov. 2022
|Tunisia vs Australia
|13:00
|28 Nov. 2022
|Cameroon vs Serbia
|13:00
|30 Nov. 2022
|Australia vs Denmark
|18:00
|2 December 2022
|Ghana vs Uruguay
|18:00