Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

World Cup Capacity: 60,000

Located in Al Khor, 46km north of Doha

Design inspiration: The name of the Stadium Al Bayt is taken from the word bayt al sha’ar which means tents that are used by the nomadic people of the Gulf region. The design of the stadium is a perfect reflection of the past and present of Qatar while it honors the future of the local community. features a design inspired by the tents historically used by nomadic peoples in Qatar and the region

It will host one match each in the round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal apart from the group stages.

Date Game it Will host Time 21 Nov. 2022 Qatar vs Ecuador 13:00 23 Nov. 2022 Morocco vs croatia 13:00 25 Nov. 2022 England vs USA 22:00 27 Nov. 2022 Spain vs Germany 22:00 29 Nov. 2022 Netherlands vs Qatar 18:00 01 December 2022 Costa Rica 22:00

After Qatar 2022, the modular upper tier will be removed, reducing the stadium’s capacity to 32,000. The removed seats will then be repurposed to create sporting facilities in Qatar and overseas.