Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

- World Cup Capacity: 60,000
- Located in Al Khor, 46km north of Doha
- Design inspiration: The name of the Stadium Al Bayt is taken from the word bayt al sha’ar which means tents that are used by the nomadic people of the Gulf region. The design of the stadium is a perfect reflection of the past and present of Qatar while it honors the future of the local community. features a design inspired by the tents historically used by nomadic peoples in Qatar and the region
- It will host one match each in the round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal apart from the group stages.
|Date
|Game it Will host
|Time
|21 Nov. 2022
|Qatar vs Ecuador
|13:00
|23 Nov. 2022
|Morocco vs croatia
|13:00
|25 Nov. 2022
|England vs USA
|22:00
|27 Nov. 2022
|Spain vs Germany
|22:00
|29 Nov. 2022
|Netherlands vs Qatar
|18:00
|01 December 2022
|Costa Rica
|22:00
After Qatar 2022, the modular upper tier will be removed, reducing the stadium’s capacity to 32,000. The removed seats will then be repurposed to create sporting facilities in Qatar and overseas.