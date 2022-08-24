Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan

  • World Cup Capacity: 40,000 seats
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is located in the suburb of Al Rayyan on the eastern edge of the Doha metropolitan area. The distance to central Doha is about 20 kilometres.
  • Transport Access: You can easily reach the stadium from central Doha by metro. Metro station Al Riffa is located a short walk away from the stadium. It is the last station on the newly-constructed Green line, which can be boarded in central Doha. The journey from Al Bidda station takes about 25 minutes. On the way, you pass Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
  • Design inspiration: Its standout feature is the facade that incorporates various symbols of Qatari culture and is inspired by the sand dunes of the nearby desert.
  • Games it will host: the stadium is set to host five first round group matches and one round of 16 match.
Date Games it will host Time
21 Nov 2022US vs Wales22:00
23 Nov 2022Belgium vs Canada22:00
25 Nov. 2022Wales vs IR Iran13:00
27 Nov. 2022Japan vs Costa Rica13:00
29 Nov 2022Wales vs England22:00
01 December 2022Croatia vs Belgium18:00
