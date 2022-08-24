Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan

- World Cup Capacity: 40,000 seats
- Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is located in the suburb of Al Rayyan on the eastern edge of the Doha metropolitan area. The distance to central Doha is about 20 kilometres.
- Transport Access: You can easily reach the stadium from central Doha by metro. Metro station Al Riffa is located a short walk away from the stadium. It is the last station on the newly-constructed Green line, which can be boarded in central Doha. The journey from Al Bidda station takes about 25 minutes. On the way, you pass Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
- Design inspiration: Its standout feature is the facade that incorporates various symbols of Qatari culture and is inspired by the sand dunes of the nearby desert.
- Games it will host: the stadium is set to host five first round group matches and one round of 16 match.
|Date
|Games it will host
|Time
|21 Nov 2022
|US vs Wales
|22:00
|23 Nov 2022
|Belgium vs Canada
|22:00
|25 Nov. 2022
|Wales vs IR Iran
|13:00
|27 Nov. 2022
|Japan vs Costa Rica
|13:00
|29 Nov 2022
|Wales vs England
|22:00
|01 December 2022
|Croatia vs Belgium
|18:00