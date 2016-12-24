AC Milan beats Juventus in dramatic penalty shootout in Qatar
All photos courtesy of QFA
In its first major win in five years, AC Milan claimed the Italian Super Cup in Doha last night after beating Juventus 4-3 on penalties.
Juventus took the lead in the first half of the match, which was held at the crowded Al Sadd Sports Club stadium.
But AC Milan evened the score 1-1 by the end of the game and the tie was maintained during overtime, leading the teams into a penalty shootout.
Prior to the match, authorities had warned fans to play nice, and there appear to have been few complaints during the game.
According to QNA, the game was attended “by a number of sheikhs, ministers and guests of the country as well as a large audience of fans of the two clubs.”
Did you attend the finals last night? Thoughts?
Please read our Comments Policy before joining the discussion. By commenting, you agree to abide by it.
Some comments may not be automatically published. This is not action taken by us, but instead, depending on whether or not you have verified your email address, or if your post triggers automatic flags.